Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 4.92% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,478,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $11.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.63. 36,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,014. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.08 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

