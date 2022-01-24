Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 10,533 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,206,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 3.52% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,951,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000.

IWD stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.89 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

