Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 3,604 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,896. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $116.52.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

