Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 94,816 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 4.40% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $3,777,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.08. The stock had a trading volume of 76,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

