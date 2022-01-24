Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,741,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,420 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 3.18% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $105,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

