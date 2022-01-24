Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,953,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 362,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,670,000 after purchasing an additional 78,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.61. 333,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $425.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

