Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.51. 263,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,513. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.