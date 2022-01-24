Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,890 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 15.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $252,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.