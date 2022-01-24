Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 14.60% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,261,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.20. 10,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

