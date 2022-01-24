Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $192.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.28% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $192,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after buying an additional 1,489,554 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,271,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after buying an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

