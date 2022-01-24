Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $29.27 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 135,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 103.1% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Visa by 798.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 45,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 10.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $97,706,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.96. 181,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,877. The company has a market capitalization of $386.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day moving average is $223.07. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

