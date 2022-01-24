Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $556.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 4.38% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $556,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

IUSG traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.16. 17,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,244. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96.

