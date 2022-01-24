Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $726.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,523,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,339 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $726,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 928,596 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

