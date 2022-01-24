Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $742.35 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 557,059 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 1.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $742,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,875,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,838,000 after buying an additional 152,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.60. 2,510,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,514,424. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

