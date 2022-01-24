Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $787.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 9.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $787,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,266,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period.

OEF traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.35. 18,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,936. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.49 and a one year high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

