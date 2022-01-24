Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 4.72% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $737,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $4.22 on Monday, reaching $152.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.71. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.05 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

