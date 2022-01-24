Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,239 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,612,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849,196 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

