Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $69,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.26. 8,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,798. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

