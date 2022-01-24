Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 3,427,158 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 12.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 9.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,299,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,587,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.27. 192,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,157. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

