Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,875 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.87. 234,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,579. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.