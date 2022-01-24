Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $27,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $6.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.64. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

