Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,077 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,358 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $492.54. 121,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $594.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.29. The company has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

