Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,323 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,187,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $601,329,000 after acquiring an additional 214,320 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.56. 118,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

