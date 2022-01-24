Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 17,722 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.65% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $70,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

IUSV traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

