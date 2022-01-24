Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,333 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,124,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 2.03% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $300,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.