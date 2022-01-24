JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of JOYY worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JOYY by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after buying an additional 1,162,749 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of JOYY by 65.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,741,000 after buying an additional 466,016 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,553,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in JOYY by 89.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.