JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $50.71

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.71, but opened at $45.63. JOYY shares last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 2,906 shares traded.

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.