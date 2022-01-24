JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €167.20 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €167.20 ($190.00) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €170.78 ($194.06).

ETR HLAG opened at €258.00 ($293.18) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €242.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a 12-month high of €295.00 ($335.23). The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

