JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€36.40” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €36.40 ($41.36) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.