JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,750 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($57.42).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,930.50 ($53.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,904.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,991.60. The company has a market cap of £100.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

