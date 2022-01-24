JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $43.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,037. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 631,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,172,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

