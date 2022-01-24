JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $109,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,308,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,030,000 after purchasing an additional 183,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.44. 470,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,354,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $415.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.