JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $449.00

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 449 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 456 ($6.22), with a volume of 258690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £379.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 508.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.82.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.