Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Juniper Networks worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

