Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $231.60

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 231.60 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 233 ($3.18), with a volume of 244783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.21).

JUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.71) to GBX 290 ($3.96) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

