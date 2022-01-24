Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $8.50 million and $824,350.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.00 or 0.06648411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00056614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,732.66 or 0.99801135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,002,699 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

