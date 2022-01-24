Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.69. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 233,666 shares.

GRUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($117.78) to GBX 6,527 ($89.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,561.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

