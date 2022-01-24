K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Stock Price Down 0.6%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.21). 73,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 46,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.24).

K3C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.10) to GBX 414 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. cut their price target on K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.10) to GBX 414 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 342.46. The firm has a market cap of £228.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($39,463.03). Also, insider Anthony John Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($41,149.49). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,982 shares of company stock worth $8,974,988.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

