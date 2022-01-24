Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Gap Up to $202.35

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $202.35, but opened at $208.35. Kadant shares last traded at $209.19, with a volume of 556 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 40.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 79.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

