KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will report earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.05). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 809,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $21,036,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,132 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $277.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

