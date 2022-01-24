KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. KalVista Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 1.57% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $232,000.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,214. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $274.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

