Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 130,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 543,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

