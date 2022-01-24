Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00172745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00028545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.00361743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io's total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

