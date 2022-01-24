Kava (KAVA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74.58 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00008598 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $426.19 million and approximately $74.58 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00168117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00352807 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 148,187,804 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

