Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Hits $242.16 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $242.16 million and $92.69 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,210.78 or 0.03379322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

