Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.44. 389,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 159,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIQ. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kelso Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 850,339 shares during the last quarter.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

