Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Kemper to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMPR opened at $58.60 on Monday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

