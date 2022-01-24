Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $48.20

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $49.38. Kenon shares last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 240 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 12.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.