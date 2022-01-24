Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €44.00 ($50.00) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.54 ($48.34).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.