Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “CHF 500” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 500 price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 460.49.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.